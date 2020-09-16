Mob of Florida Anti-Maskers Storms Target Store: ‘We’re Not Going to Take It Any More!’ — WATCH

A coven of grinning covidiots were caught on camera storming a Target store in Florida, jumping in the aisles and screaming, “Take off your mask! We’re not going to take it any more!”

One shopper who can be heard in the clip, which was shared to Twitter, put it well: “F**king idiots.”

Anti-maskers in Florida invade a Target pic.twitter.com/Z8TWbl8ihD September 16, 2020

The Orlando Sentinel reports: “The Florida Department of Health reported 3,116 new coronavirus cases and 145 new resident fatalities on Tuesday. To date, 668,846 people have been infected statewide, and 12,787 Florida residents have died due to COVID-19. With 158 nonresident deaths, the combined toll is 12,945.”