Medics Responding to 911 Call from Becki Falwell Found Jerry Falwell Jr. Drunk, Wounded, and Bleeding

On the day Liberty University announced an investigation into disgraced former president Jerry Falwell Jr’s financial, legal, and real estate dealings, emergency responders in Bedford County, Virginia received a 911 call from Falwell’s wife Becki about her husband, describing “a lot of blood right now.”

Becki had received a call at church from Jerry, who had apparently fallen down the stairs. Becki said she had to break into the couple’s house with a chair.

HuffPost reports: “‘The more I tell you the name, the more you’re going to understand why we’re not talking to you right now,’ Becki Falwell said. Dispatch logs, obtained by HuffPost via a public records request, state that ‘He won’t let her take him to the hospital as he is stubborn. Caller was not forthcoming.’ But medics and emergency responders arrived at the residence later that night. A responder observed lacerations on Jerry Falwell Jr.’s face, including under his left eye, across the bridge of his nose, and above both his right and left eyes. The responder also recorded in a report that Jerry Falwell Jr. said he hit his head on a trash can, and that there was ‘blood in the area he indicated’ as well as ’empty alcohol containers.’ The officer also noted ‘Jerry had slurred and slowed speach (sic) and would repeat things already asked.'”

The Falwells did not respond to requests for comment from HuffPost.

