Germany Apologizes for Decades of Discrimination Against Gay Military Service Members

Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer apologized on Thursday for 65 years of discrimination against gay military service members.

The AP reports: “A study commissioned by the defense ministry and being presented Thursday documented “systematic discrimination” in the Bundeswehr — the military of West Germany and since 1990 of reunited Germany — from 1955 until the beginning of the new millennium. ‘I very much regret the practice of discrimination against homosexuals in the Bundeswehr, which stood for the policy of that time,’ Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement. ‘I apologize to those who suffered because of it.’ Kramp-Karrenbauer said she wants to advance legislation to rehabilitate those affected.”

