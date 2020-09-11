New Order, Janelle Monae, Maneater, Seth Meyers, Flipping the Senate, Dua Lipa, Doogie Howser, Dunkin Donuts: HOT LINKS

STEPFORD PUNDITS. Seth Meyers blasts FOX News hosts: “I’ve heard of brown-nosing, but apparently Dobbs is in there so deep his hair turned brown. Normally when an old man says something like that you have to tell him, ‘Grandpa, Harry Truman is dead!’”

HARRY REID. Former Senate Majority Leader makes prediction that Dems will flip the Senate: “I think we’re going to retake the Senate. I think we’re going to win in Colorado, Montana, Maine, North Carolina, (Sen. David) Perdue’s seat in Georgia — we’re going to win in Arizona. And we’re in good shape in Iowa. If I’m only right on three of those we’ll still take the Senate.”

HE KNEW. Trump held six indoor rallies after acknowledging on tape that the virus was airborne: “Despite raising these concerns with Woodward, Mr. Trump held six rallies indoors between February 7 and March 2. Public health experts have raised concerns about holding large events in indoor venues, given the risk of spreading the virus. Mr. Trump participated in rallies in New Hampshire on February 10; Arizona on February 19; Colorado on February 20; February 21 in Nevada; South Carolina on February 28; and in North Carolina on March 2. No social distancing measures were put in place for these rallies.”

FAKE PANDEMIC. Trump supporter tells CNN’s Jim Acosta that COVID doesn’t exist. “Created to destroy the United States of America.”

From Trump's rally in Freeland, MI, last night:



CNN's Jim Acosta: "Why are you not wearing your mask?"



Rallygoer: "Because there's no COVID. It's a fake pandemic. Created to destroy the United States of America."



It gets even worse. pic.twitter.com/4c3KPqbYEO September 11, 2020

ANTHONY FAUCI. “Hunker down” for fall and winter: “Don’t ever, ever underestimate the potential of the pandemic. And don’t try and look at the rosy side of things.”

DUA LIPA. The Future Nostalgia singer sounds off on the coronavirus pandemic and the release of her album: “My biggest hope for putting this album out at a time like this was that during moments of uncertainty, it would give people the best kitchen dance parties ever… It’s important to remember that we’re all collectively going through the same thing, and right now there’s no fear of missing out in any way. We’ll just have to pick things up where we left off when the time is right.” More…

REBOOT OF THE DAY. Doogie Howser M.D. is back, with a female lead and a new title: “Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.”

GOSSELING. Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin’s son accuses him of abuse: “Jon got out of the car enraged, put him in a headlock, punched him square in the nose, and when Collin fell to the ground, then he kicked him in the ribs.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

COVID RAID. Baltimore Eagle owner objects after SWAT team raids bar: “The owner of the Baltimore Eagle, an LGBTQ leather-Levi bar that has been in business for 30 years, has raised strong objections to what he says was an Aug. 7 raid on his establishment by a dozen representatives of city regulatory agencies who claimed they were investigating a complaint that the Eagle was violating COVID-19 social distancing rules.”

MAINE. Dunkin Donuts denies harassment claims by trans former employee: “Kye Hubbard, of Westbrook, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Maine on July 1, alleging he was harassed and fired from his job as a shift leader at the franchise at 284 Payne Road, all relating to his identifying as a transgender man. Hubbard alleged that other employees began harassing him after his local manager, Brandon Avery, revealed his status against his wishes on May 1, 2018, leading to other employees harassing him, including referring to him as ‘it.'”

TENNESSEE. High school student sent home for wearing “homosexuality is a sin” t-shirt.

COVER OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus does Hall & Oates “Maneater”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Monsterland.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. The Doorman starring Ruby Rose.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Janelle Monae “Turntables”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 2. David Guetta & Sia “Let’s Love”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 3. New Order “Be a Rebel”.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Kylie Minogue – “Say Something” (Syn Cole Remix).

FRIDAY FLASH. Sho and Josko in Japan.