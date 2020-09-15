Hurricane Sally, Breonna Taylor, Bill Gates, Michael Caputo, JK Rowling, Chad Wolf, Carole Baskin, AstraZeneca, Chick-Fil-A: HOT LINKS

HURRICANE SALLY. Historic flooding possible as storm approaches Gulf Coast…

MICHAEL CAPUTO. Caputo, who was appointed spokesman for HHS in April, and late last week was revealed to have systematically sought to change or alter CDC reports to fit Trump’s “optimistic” messaging about the coronavirus outbreak, and told Trump supporters in a Facebook Live video over the weekend to “buy ammunition” because “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” deleted his Twitter account last night: “Caputo, who was using his verified Twitter account, reportedly commented ‘gas all of them’ in response to a post by a self-described journalist who posted a video saying they were about to be tear-gassed. In another post, Caputo referred to another user on the social media site as a feminine hygiene product and mocked that person by saying ‘you have four followers.'”

BREONNA TAYLOR. Family reportedly agrees to multi-million-dollar settlement.

BILL GATES. The former Microsoft CEO and philanthropist says the FDA and CDC have been destroyed, doesn’t trust them: “Historically, just like the CDC was viewed as the best in the world, the FDA had that same reputation as a top-notch regulator.”

CHAD WOLF. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security likely serving unlawfully: “In sum, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs are likely to demonstrate (former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin) McAleenan’s appointment was invalid under the agency’s applicable order of succession, and so he lacked the authority to amend the order of succession to ensure Wolf’s installation as Acting Secretary,” Judge Paula Xinis’ 69-page ruling said.

PRINCE HARRY. The Duke of Sussex has just turned 36, the age Princess Diana was when she died.

CROSSDRESSING SERIAL KILLER. Queen of the TERFs JK Rowling just turned up the transphobic volume with her new book.

WHY? OF THE TIGER. Carole Baskin’s Dancing with the Stars debut.

EXPERIMENTAL CONCENTRATION CAMP. Complaint says there have been mass hysterectomies at ICE detention center… “Several legal advocacy groups on Monday filed a whistleblower complaint on behalf of a nurse at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center documenting ‘jarring medical neglect’ within the facility, including a refusal to test detainees for the novel coronavirus and an exorbitant rate of hysterectomies being performed on immigrant women.”

NOT ENOUGH FIRE IN HELL. I can’t even with this…

ROGER STONE. Justice Department watchdog examining abrupt change in sentencing for Roger Stone: “The investigation is focused on events in February, according to the two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Stone’s prosecutors have said that is when they were told to seek a lighter sentence than they had previously considered.”

UNITED NATIONS. Mike Pompeo to push anti-LGBTQ agenda. “Two months after a controversial State Department commission elevated religious freedom at the expense of LGBTQ equality and reproductive rights, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to promote its findings at the United Nations, Mother Jones has learned. “

NEW MEXICO. Mass migratory bird deaths alarm scientists: “Over the past few weeks, various species of migratory birds are dying in ‘unprecedented’ numbers of unknown causes, reported Martha Desmond, a professor at NMSU’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Ecology. ‘It is terribly frightening,’ Desmond said. ‘We’ve never seen anything like this. … We’re losing probably hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of migratory birds.'”

ASTRAZENECA. NIH concerned about complications in COVID vaccine trial: “The Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to follow British regulators in resuming a coronavirus vaccine trial that was halted when a participant suffered spinal cord damage, even as the National Institutes of Health has launched an investigation of the case. … A great deal of uncertainty remains about what happened to the unnamed patient, to the frustration of those avidly following the progress of vaccine testing.”

TEXAS. Arrest made in murder of transgender woman: “Mireya Rodriguez Lemus was killed Sept. 2 in the town of Aquiles Serdan just outside Chihuahua City. Prosecutors announced Sunday that Ivan Arturo G.P. had been arrested in connection to Rodriguez’s death. A news release said investigators found evidence linking him to the crime.”

TEXAS. Chick-fil-A no longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport: “Chick-fil-A said Monday that it no longer plans to open a restaurant in the San Antonio airport, even though the Texas city relented after more than a year of legal wrangling that began when some city leaders opposed the fast-food chain getting a spot, citing donations made by company owners to anti-LGBTQ causes.”

CAYMAN ISLANDS. Leaked screenshots from a Christian, faith-based WhatsApp group threatening gay hangings: “Advocacy group Colours Cayman is demanding police conduct a thorough investigation into the messages, which suggest gay community members be hanged and their conduct criminalised. The chat messages, emailed anonymously to Colours Cayman by an apparent member of the Whatsapp group, provide an incomplete snapshot of exchanges about gay rights between members of Cayman Caribbean Cause, a group that includes several prominent leaders from the church community.”

ALEXEI NAVALNY. Poisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shares photo from hospital on Instagram, says he can breathe again:

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Cody.