Ivanka Trump Says She’ll Take COVID Vaccine Live on ‘The View’ After Joy Behar Challenge: WATCH

Ivanka Trump said she would take a COVID vaccine live on The View after co-host Joy Behar said “I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

Behar made the remarks during a segment about Donald Trump’s promise to have a coronavirus vaccine “much sooner” than the end of the year.

Tweeted Ivanka: “Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

Perhaps Ivanka should have told that to her father before he let 191,000 die on his watch.