Lindsey Graham to Hannity: ‘We Got the Votes to Confirm a Nominee to Fill RBG’s Seat Before the Election’ — WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told FOX News host Sean Hannity that Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS seat before the election.

Graham made the claim while pleading for donations from Hannity’s audience.

“It’s pretty obvious that if they want an outcome they’ll destroy anybody’s life to keep these seats open. They tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh so they could fill the seat. They were dumb enough to say that. I’ve seen this movie before. It’s not gonna work. We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. … After Kavanaugh, everything changed with me. They’re not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell, anybody else.”

“I’m getting outraised 3-1, getting outspent 4-1,” Graham added, begging for campaign donations.

“They’re talking about changing the electoral college,” Graham continued. “If they keep the House, the Senate, and the White House, this country will change fundamentally. The electoral college will be obliterated. We will go to a popular vote. D.C. and Puerto Rico will become states. There will be 104 senators. It goes on and on and on. There will be additional members of the Supreme Court. They’ll all be liberal. They’re going to take the process, the rules, and change them to their benefit.”

Graham then begged for money again, giving out his website: “They’re killing us financially.”

Lindsey Graham saying the nominee already has the votes days before the nominee is, ya know, nominated says it all. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 22, 2020

McConnell is trying to make the Court fight seem a fait accompli.

Fighting back is the best course because:

1. You never know what can happen if the public rises up

2. Pressing these Rs makes them less likely to win in Nov

3. It builds resolve to respond with court reform in '21 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 22, 2020

On Monday night, Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) said he would back a hearing for Trump’s nominee.

NBC News reports: “Gardner, who is in a tough re-election race, would be a key vote after Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, who is also in a tight re-election battle, said they would oppose taking up Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. …. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the former chair of the Judiciary Committee who blocked a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016, reversed course Monday and said he will support moving forward with Trump’s pick even though it is closer to the presidential election.”

