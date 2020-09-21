Katharine McPhee Called Out for Donating To Republicans While Courting a Gay Fanbase

Katharine McPhee, the Idol runner-up and Smash actress now married to mega-producer David Foster, is being called out for her hypocrisy in courting an LGBTQ audience while donating to Senate Republicans.

Jezebel read her the riot act after finding a self-employed singer named Katharine McPhee had made “two separate donations in 2020 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, or NRSC, a committee focused on electing Republican senators and maintaining the GOP’s majority in the Senate.”

Wrote Jezebel: “Fans of McPhee would probably be crushed to learn that she supports the more overtly and consistently racist, homophobic, misogynistic, imperialist, and transphobic of the United States’ two major political parties—particularly all of the gay fans that she has actively courted for years now on social media, calling them “my gay boys” and doing her best to stay fluent in the online gay parlance du jour, or at least hiring someone who is.”