Trump Supporters Boo Gov. Mike DeWine, MAGA Masks at Ohio Rally: WATCH

At a largely maskless rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Trump supporters booed Governor Mike DeWine after the president introduced him as “somebody that’s been with me from the beginning, and I’ve been with him from the beginning.”

“He’s opening up. He’s opening. Thank you, Mike. He’s a good man,” said Trump to the crowd, looking surprised.

Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — and the crowd boos him!



"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b September 21, 2020

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was also met with boos when he tried to promote pro-Trump face masks.

“I’m trying to make masks in America great again,” said Husted when he entered.

Said Husted: “Alright, I get it. But if someone asks you to take it off, you can at least say you’re trying to save the country by wearing one of President Donald Trump’s masks, alright?

Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) tries to promote pro-Trump masks at today's rally … and is met with a huge chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/1rR1bAwF89 — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2020

Cincinnati Enquirer reports: “Husted was also booed when he asked the crowd if they would be voting by absentee ballot and was interrupted by chants of ‘Open up!’ Not all of Husted’s points were met with jeers, though. This one got a big cheer: ‘We have an opportunity to gather today to show the world that Ohio is going to go for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.'”