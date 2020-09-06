Pete Buttigieg Joins Biden Transition Team

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has joined Joe Biden’s transition team, along with several other top Democrats.

CNN reports: “Biden is adding four co-chairs alongside his long-time confidant and former Delaware Sen. Ted Kaufman: Jeffrey Zients, the top Obama economic adviser who was tasked with rescuing the floundering HealthCare.gov website; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who Biden considered for the vice presidential nomination; Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, a top Biden surrogate and national co-chair of his campaign; and Anita Dunn, a senior campaign adviser. He has also tapped a 15-person advisory board, which includes a one-time 2020 Democratic presidential rival, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.”

Susan Rice, Sally Yates, and Vivek Murthy, the US surgeon general under Obama, are already on that advisory board.