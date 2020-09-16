Madonna Will Direct Her Own Biopic, Co-Written by Diablo Cody

Madonna is set to direct a biopic about her own life, which she has been co-writing with Oscar winner Diablo Cody.

Variety reports: “The untitled film has landed at Universal Pictures, under the wing of filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal, whose eponymous company is set up on the Universal lot. A production timeline is unknown and principal cast has yet to be announced.”

Said Madonna in a statement: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Deadline adds: “It is hard to recall another big music biopic directed by its subject, though the surviving members of Queen had a lot of influence on the blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody about the band and its late frontman Freddie Mercury, and Elton John was exec producer and his partner David Furnish a producer on Rocketman. Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will be exec producers on this, and the film’s ability to avail the vast catalogue of hit songs makes the potential here quite large on a global scale.”

Madonna has been posting videos to her Instagram over the past several months of the writing duo working on the couch together.