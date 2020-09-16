Neil Patrick Harris Says Entire Family Had COVID-19: ‘It Was Not Pleasant But We Got Through It’ — WATCH

Neil Patrick Harris told the TODAY show on Tuesday that he, husband David Burtka, and their two kids had coronavirus early on and have recovered.

Said Harris: “We feel great. It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up. It was not pleasant but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good. We wanna make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down in every way possible for sure.”