Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) couldn’t let his statement on the death of SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to sit on its own, but made clear his intentions: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Read the full statement below.

BREAKING >> McConnell: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” pic.twitter.com/BcWlantNph September 19, 2020

Which Senators will go against Ginsburg’s last dying wish??

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”