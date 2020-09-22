Towleroad Gay News

Firefighter Takes Down Climate Conspiracy Theorist in Viral TikTok Video: WATCH

wildlandmike

Michael Clark, a Hawaii-based firefighter, went viral this week after posting a series of videos debunking TikTok conspiracy theorists convinced that the California wildfires are some sort of deep state plot and not the work of climate change.

“Is it not weird to you guys to know that the fires know when to stop at the border?” asked the conspiracy nut, named @cierra_mistt, who has more than 2 million followers.

Replied Clark, who goes by @wilslandmike, in his own real-time fact check video: “Because it’s a US database map you’re looking at. Not going to be reporting Canada fires.”

@wildlandmike

Original duet got taken down… ##wildfire##califire##conspiracy

♬ original sound – Michael

Clark told CNN: “I don’t want anyone to think of her in a bad way,” Clark said. “But just with how much followers and influence she had, I didn’t want people to take this and run with it. That’s my biggest advice, is just do your own research. Obviously, fires aren’t stopping at borders.”

@wildlandmike

Another one. ##wildfire ##califire ##fyp ##conspiracy ##fire

♬ original sound – Michael
@wildlandmike

INFO WAR!! Please visit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and donate to this nonprofit organization ##fyp ##califire ##wildfire ##conspiracy ##debunked

♬ original sound – Michael

