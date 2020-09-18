Sam Smith Dances on Their Own in ‘Diamonds’, Announces New Album ‘Love Goes’ — WATCH

Sam Smith debuted their new single and video “Diamonds” today, and said their new album Love Goes (previously titled To Die For and changed because of the pandemic) would be arriving on October 30.

Said Smith in a statement: “Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations…I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again…After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”