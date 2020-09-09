Towleroad Gay News

Staffer for Sen. Thom Tillis Tells Cancer Survivor Struggling to Afford Health Care That it’s Like Expensive Clothing: ‘If I Can’t Afford That Dress Shirt, I Don’t Get to Get It’ — WATCH

Bev Veals, a cancer survivor struggling to afford health care in North Carolina made a call to Senator Thom Tillis’s (R-NC) office to try and get some assistance or advice but was shocked by the response she received from a staffer there, WRAL reports.

Asked Veals to the staffer on one of the calls she recorded: “You’re saying that, if you can’t afford it, you don’t get to have it, and that includes health care?”

The staffer replied: “Yeah, just like if I want to go to the store and buy a new dress shirt. If I can’t afford that dress shirt, I don’t get to get it.”

“But health care is something that people need, especially if they have cancer,” Veals replied.

“Well, you got to find a way to get it,” the staffer replied, adding, “Sounds like something you’re going to have to figure it out.”

Tillis’s spokesman told WRAL that the staffer has been disciplined: “The way Mrs. Veals was talked to by a staff assistant in our Washington office was completely inappropriate and violates the code of conduct Senator Tillis has for his staff, which is why immediate disciplinary action has been taken.”

