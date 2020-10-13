Trump at Maskless Florida Rally: ‘I’ll Kiss Everyone … I’ll Kiss the Guys and the Beautiful Women and Everybody’ — WATCH

Donald Trump appeared at his first Florida rally since declaring himself immune from the coronavirus (a claim he repeated). Trump threatened to kiss everyone in the audience.

Said Trump: “You wanna get out there? Get out. One thing with me, the nice part. I went through it. Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and um, everybody. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss. So I don’t have to be locked up in my basement. I wouldn’t allow that to happen anyway.”

"It's risky. It's risky, but you gotta get out" — Trump's message on coronavirus pic.twitter.com/c7vbbGPh0D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2020

Among Trump’s other moments was whining about not winning a Nobel Peace Prize, which he said he had won three or four times already. Incidentally, hundreds of people are nominated every year.

Here’s Trump suggesting he’s won 3 or 4 Nobel Peace Prizes when he’s in fact won 0 pic.twitter.com/aaWDIbKIIq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020