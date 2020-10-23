Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Music Video is the Perfect POTUS Palette Cleanser—WATCH

The music video for Ariana Grande’s catchy new single “Positions” is a refreshing change of pace after last night’s bizarre performance from our current Commander-in-Chief.

Pitchfork reports: “The Dave Meyers-directed clip stars Grande as President, and features her holding press conferences, mulling over decisions in the Oval Office, walking her dogs on the White House grounds, and more. In one scene, Ari puts a medal on a USPS worker. “Positions” is the lead single from Grande’s new album, which arrives on October 30. It features production from London on Da Track, Mr. Franks, and Tommy Brown.”