South Carolina Voters Sound Off As Poll Shows Jaime Harrison Ahead: ‘Lindsey Graham Has Betrayed the Faith and Trust of the American People’ — VIDEO

Senator Lindsey Graham’s decision to skip his final debate with challenger Jaime Harrison this week in favor of ramming through Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS confirmation may come back to bite him next month. A new Morning Consult poll released yesterday puts him in the rear.

Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley writes: “Across all the surveys, the most dramatic movement was seen in South Carolina, where Graham’s 6-point advantage over Harrison has evaporated. The latest survey showed Harrison with a narrow edge (47 percent to 45 percent) over the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman who has played a key role in the Senate GOP’s effort to install conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement on the Supreme Court. The lead for Harrison, one of the cycle’s most prolific fundraisers, is within the margin of error.”

The poll comes just days after a blistering segment on Fox News of all places featuring South Carolinians voicing their displeasure with their senior senator.

“It’s not just a trite political expression but he’s changed, he’s moved,” said one self-described “friend” of Graham in the video. “He’s not the same centerist, efficient, good government senator that he’s always been.”

Added another: “Lindsey Graham has betrayed the faith and trust of the American people.”

