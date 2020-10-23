Trump Ridiculed for Bizarre Debate Answer on Race: “I Am the Least Racist Person In This Room” — WATCH

Last night’s debate may have been tamer compared to the dumpster fire first debate, but Donald Trump still managed to make a fool of himself on several occasions.

Chief among these facepalm moments was his repeated insistence on being “the least racist person in this room” during a question on race.

“I can’t even see the audience because it’s so dark,” Trump said to NBC News journalist Kristen Welker. “But I don’t care who’s in the audience because I’m the least racist person in this room.”

You’ll recall Trump’s “least racist” assertion is one of his go-to defenses when questioned about his record on race. He said similarly in 2018 when criticized for reportedly referring to immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador as people coming from “shithole countries.”

Reactions from commentators across the political spectrum were swift.

.@Lawrence on remarks by President Trump at #Debates2020: “Every time I have heard someone say, ‘I am the least racist person in the room,’ it has always been the most racist person in the room” pic.twitter.com/oKYM5ybAVA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2020

.@gayleking responds to Trump's remark in the debate about being "the least racist person in the room":



"When you're a little kid, your mom always tells you: 'Actions speak louder than words.'" #Debates2020 https://t.co/g42rsvNqvb pic.twitter.com/pHIETmY4Ix — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 23, 2020

“I’m the least racist person in this room” said President Trump-who violently cleared out peaceful protestors for a photo op in Lafayette Square-whose main advisor is Stephen Miller-whose staff I witnessed ridicule Dr. Jerome Adams, Secretary Carson & Candace Owens. #Debates2020 — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 23, 2020

To be clear, Donald Trump hasn't been the least racist person in any room since the last time he was alone in a room with his father. #Debates2020 — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) October 23, 2020

Anyone who says they are the “least racist person” is ALWAYS lying. — William Jackson Harper (@dubjackharper) October 23, 2020

Trump said he couldn’t see everyone because it was dark but he was sure he was the least racist person in the room. Like how? And what if the light were brighter? Would he have tempered his assessment? That guy in blue is less racist but I’m definitely in the bottom 5 of racist — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 23, 2020

"I am the least racist person in this room." pic.twitter.com/ZcG06NZgs4 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2020

By wide margins, polls showed viewers felt Joe Biden won the debate.