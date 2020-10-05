Bill Barr to Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure to COVID

Attorney General Bill Barr will “self-quarantine” after possible exposure to COVID-19, a Justice Department spokesperson told CNN.

CNN reports: “Barr previously appeared to have no intention of quarantining despite coming in close contact with members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle who have tested positive for Covid-19, including former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. … Barr has received four negative Covid-19 test results since Friday morning, including Sunday, Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday. … He anticipates returning to the Department of Justice midweek, according to Kupec.”