Chadwick Boseman, Clare Bronfman and Nxivm, Robyn, Dr. Oz, Jeffree Star, Bette Midler, Fab The Duo, Andy Cohen: HOT LINKS

BRAD PARSCALE. Former Trump campaign manager who was demoted resigns after weekend arrest: “Brad Parscale, a senior adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign who was involuntarily detained by police this weekend, said he is stepping away from the reelection effort and seeking help for what he called ‘overwhelming stress’ on him and his family.” Trumpworld worried Parscale will “start talking”….“the Trump family is worried that Parscale could turn on them and cooperate with law enforcement about possible campaign finance violations.”

SENTENCING. Clare Bronfman, the Seagram’s heir, gets seven years in Nxivm case: “An heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for fraud and forced labor as a leading member of Nxivm, a cult-like self-help group accused of holding women captive and coercing them into having sex with the group’s leader. Clare Bronfman, 41, was a member of Nxivm — pronounced Nehk-see-um — for 15 years, eventually joining its executive board and bankrolling numerous lawsuits against critics of the secretive organization led by Keith Raniere.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. Focus Group.

CAN’T SLEEP. Nancy Pelosi says she can’t sleep because of Trump: “As speaker, over time, people have said to me, ‘What keeps you up at night?’ The night of the debate, you saw what keeps me up at night. To see a president of the United States in a debate with a potential president of the United States, refuse to condemn white supremacists, refuse to commit to a peaceful transfer of government. To ignore the climate crisis as our country is burning and our coasts are hit by fierce storms, to be there to crush the Affordable Care Act instead of crushing the virus. We saw authenticity on both sides of the stage. The president authentically a bully, Joe Biden authentically a decent person who cares about America’s working families.”

Speaker Pelosi says what keeps her up at night is Trump's refusal to commit to "a peaceful transfer of government." pic.twitter.com/G4kb2Fdpj7 October 1, 2020

CLASSIC PROJECTION. Mary Trump explains why the president got mad when Joe Biden said his coronavirus plan wasn’t “smart” but didn’t when he was called a racist. “Well, he knows [smart] doesn’t apply to him, and he’s very insecure about it. That was just classic projection because, you know, it also didn’t make any sense. Joe Biden was talking about a tactic that wasn’t the right way to approach something. He wasn’t talking about anybody’s IQ. So, I think it was just another example of Donald’s insecurity coming to the surface.”

DULUTH, MN. Photojournalist assaulted by Trump supporter. “WCCO photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun was on assignment Wednesday night to get reaction before President Donald Trump’s rally. While he was gathering video, he was attacked by a Trump supporter who was confronting a group of Joe Biden supporters.”

BACKFIRE. Dr. Oz and other celebrities are backing out of Trump’s COVID ad campaign.

INSIDE JOB. Multi-millionaire YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star says he was robbed by his ex-boyfriend. “Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house??”

HOCUS POCUS. Could a sequel be coming soon? Bette Midler is talking about it.

SADNESS. Chrissy Teigen miscarries.

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. Chadwick Boseman’s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. “Director George C. Wolfe’s adaptation of August Wilson’s stage play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Viola Davis in the title role, with Boseman as a band member. The film centers as a recording session in Chicago by the ‘Mother of the Blues’ as the vehicle for larger discussions on race and soceity. The film is scheduled to bow on Netflix on Dec. 18.”

Here's your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 18 December. pic.twitter.com/fuMIec46KC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 30, 2020

DENIAL OF THE DAY. Andy Cohen says Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are not in talks to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. “Salt Licorice” Jónsi ft. Robyn.

‘WERKOUT’ VIDEO OF THE DAY. Fab The Duo “Party For Two”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Kang and Teak.