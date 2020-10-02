Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday morning. Both are quarantining.
The Washington Post adds: “Trump, 74, was diagnosed hours after it became publicly known that Hope Hicks, a top Trump aide who traveled with him on Air Force One and Marine One this week, tested positive Thursday morning.”
Trump and the First Lady attended a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey hours before making the announcement.
The NYT reports: “The White House did not say how long Mr. Trump would have to remain isolated, but it canceled his plans to fly to Florida for a campaign rally on Friday, stripping his public schedule for the day of everything except a midday telephone call ‘on Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors.’ Appearances at rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday and in Arizona on Monday also appear sure to be scrapped, and the next debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, was left up in the air.”
Politico adds: “Trump has long faced criticism for his cavalier approach toward coronavirus precautions. His campaign rallies often feature large crowds of supporters tightly packed together, many without masks. … At this week’s debate, Trump even mocked Biden for wearing masks so often. ‘I don’t wear masks like him,’ Trump said. ‘Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from ‘em and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.’ Trump stood only feet away from Biden at the Tuesday debate — where multiple members of Trump’s entourage declined to wear masks, despite requests from the staff hosting the event.”