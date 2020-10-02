Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday morning. Both are quarantining.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. October 2, 2020

The Washington Post adds: “Trump, 74, was diagnosed hours after it became publicly known that Hope Hicks, a top Trump aide who traveled with him on Air Force One and Marine One this week, tested positive Thursday morning.”

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! October 2, 2020

Trump and the First Lady attended a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey hours before making the announcement.

I’m told a small group of officials were aware Thursday a.m. that Hope Hicks had tested positive. Despite that, President Trump traveled to New Jersey for a fundraiser and his press secretary held a briefing. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

The NYT reports: “The White House did not say how long Mr. Trump would have to remain isolated, but it canceled his plans to fly to Florida for a campaign rally on Friday, stripping his public schedule for the day of everything except a midday telephone call ‘on Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors.’ Appearances at rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday and in Arizona on Monday also appear sure to be scrapped, and the next debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, was left up in the air.”

Politico adds: “Trump has long faced criticism for his cavalier approach toward coronavirus precautions. His campaign rallies often feature large crowds of supporters tightly packed together, many without masks. … At this week’s debate, Trump even mocked Biden for wearing masks so often. ‘I don’t wear masks like him,’ Trump said. ‘Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from ‘em and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.’ Trump stood only feet away from Biden at the Tuesday debate — where multiple members of Trump’s entourage declined to wear masks, despite requests from the staff hosting the event.”