As U.S. COVID Death Toll Hits 228,000, Trump Ridicules Mask Use: WATCH

As the U.S. hit a quarter million deaths from COVID-19, Donald Trump mocked mask use and those trying to fight the pandemic at a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona on Wednesday night.

Said Trump: “In California, you have a special mask. You cannot under any circumstances take it off. You have to eat through the mask. Right, right, Charlie? It’s a very complex mechanism. And they don’t realize those germs, they go through it like nothing. They look at you with that contraption and they say, ‘that’s an easy one, I’m going right through with the food.’ Now how about California where you’re supposed to eat with the mask, can’t take it off. … And boy you know when you have spaghetti and meat sauce that mask is not looking… you walk out it looks like you got into a fight with Dana White.”