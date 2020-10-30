GOP Senator David Perdue Ditches Final Debate After Withering Attack by Jon Ossoff

Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has managed to bruise incumbent Senator David Perdue (R) so badly that he has withdrawn from the final debate before Tuesday’s election.

The NYT reports: “A spokesman for Mr. Perdue confirmed that he would not be at the debate and said in a statement that the senator had better uses of his time. ‘As lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Senator Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for a huge get-out-the-vote rally in Northwest Georgia,’ the spokesman, John Burke, said.”