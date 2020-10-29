GOP Senator David Perdue Stunned into Silence as Jon Ossoff Batters Him with Dismal Record: WATCH

Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff nailed an extremely uncomfortable Senator David Perdue (R) to the wall in debate on Wednesday night, bringing up his corrupt record on COVID. Ossoff and Perdue are neck-and-neck in the Georgia Senate race. The clip of Ossoff’s attack, shared to social media, has been viewed nearly 7 million times.

Said Ossoff: “Well perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading. It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator. It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent.

“You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu,” Ossoff continued. “You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases. All the while, you were looking after your own assets, and your own portfolio, and you did vote four times to end protections for pre-existing conditions.”

“Four times,” Ossoff emphasized. “And the legislation that you tout, The Protect Act, it includes loopholes that specifically allow insurance companies to deny policies to Georgians with preexisting conditions. Can you look down the camera and tell the people of this state why you voted four times to allow insurance companies to deny us health coverage, because we may suffer from diabetes, or heart disease, or asthma, or have cancer in remission? Why, Senator?”