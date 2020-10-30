Jake Bain, Trailblazing Gay Athlete, Says His Father Sexually Abused Him and Other Students for Years

Jake Bain in 2019

Jake Bain, the high school football star turned LGBTQ activist who made headlines in 2017 after coming out as gay, and later again when he took his boyfriend to prom at the same Missouri school, and appeared on Ellen to tell his story, dropped some alarming news on social media Thursday.

Bain, who became one of the first openly gay Division I team athletes in history when he matriculated at Indiana State in 2018, posted a statement to social media alleging that his father, a high school basketball coach, had subjected him and other students to years of sexual abuse.

Wrote Bain in a statement: “I have in my possession over 20 pages of court documents, detailing the abuse that me, and many others endured at the hands of my father. To protect the confidentiality of those who are mentioned in these documents, I won’t release them to the public.”

“However,” Bain continued. “I believe that [it] should be public knowledge that while working as a high school basketball coach at both Westminster Christian Academy, and MICDS, two well known private schools in Saint Louis, MO, my father was found to be showering with other students, emailing inappropriately with students about things a coach or teacher should never be talking to kids about, and would have students to his house for ‘sleepovers.'”

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that none of this behavior is appropriate for any adult to be displaying,” Bain added. “To my knowledge, my father is still coaching basketball at the AAU level in Saint Louis, so I urge anyone who is either employing him to coach, or allowing him to use their facilities, to please stop, so this behavior does not continue.”