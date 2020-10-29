‘Parliament House’ Gay Bar to Close Orlando Location After 45 Years … May Eventually Reopen Elsewhere

Orlando’s Parliament House gay bar is set to hold a “Last Dance” this Sunday before it closes after 45 years amid a pandemic which has caused many gay venues across the nation to also shut their doors.

In a Facebook post, the owners suggested they would be opening in a new location at some point: “For over 45 years, The Parliament House has called Orange Blossom Trail our home. We have to announce that our home at its current location will be closing Monday, November 2, 2020. We put up a good fight over the last 11 months to secure financing and renovate our existing property. Unfortunately, that fight ended today with no deal.”

“We will never forget New Year’s Eve when Miss P arrived in the courtyard dangling from a helicopter. Our community showed up in thousands to celebrate marriage equality in the United States. We gathered to mourn the loss of our friends at Pulse Nightclub. We came out for countless concerts, pageants, plays, musicals and events. We celebrated Miss Vickie’s 70th Birthday with one of the biggest shows in our history. We hosted the Footlight Players reunion shows to commemorate the immeasurable talent that has graced our stage. The list is never ending.”

“We hope you will follow us to our next destination here in Orlando,” the owners added.