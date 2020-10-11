High School Teen Lives Out His Drag Queen Dreams in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ — WATCH

“Stop waiting for permission to be you,” is the through line of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the film adaptation of the hit UK musical of the same name. The musical, which played in 2017 in London’s West End, was inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

20th Century Fox has just dropped the film’s trailer, appropriately, on National Coming Out Day! The film hits theaters on February 26.

The film’s synopsis: “Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a ‘real’ career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.”

The film stars Max Harwood as Jamie, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.