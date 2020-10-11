Kate McKinnon Hilariously Breaks Character as Trump’s Doctor Wayne Wenowdis on SNL’s Weekend Update: WATCH

Kate McKinnon joined SNLs Weekend Update as Donald Trump’s doctor Wayne Wenowdis, whose favorite phrase happens to be “we know dis.”

McKinnon managed to make it through 75 percent of the sketch before totally losing it as she gave Colin Jost a medical examination.

“Kate are you okay?” Jost asked.

“Obviously, I’m not,” McKinnon replied, before turning to the audience.

“What is going on?” Jost asked.

“I’m sorry you guys,” McKinnon continued. “It’s such a crazy time and this is something I started doing to cope. I have a lot of wigs and mustaches at my disposal and it’s a nice way to escape. It’s refreshing to play a character who ‘know dis.’ Who will win the election? We dont ‘know dis.’ When will the pandemic end? Dis, we don’t ‘know dis.’ What will happen to the world? We do not ‘know dis.’ Colin, the one thing that we do know is that, no, we don’t ‘know dis.'”

Replied Jost: “I know that it’s very stressful. I know this is very hard right now. I know people are being very resilient about it. I know even though it doesn’t seem good, don’t worry. You can figure this out, we can do this.”

“We can do what?” asked McKinnon.

“We can do dis,” replied Jost.