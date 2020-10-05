Trump Can Handle COVID Pandemic Better Than Biden Because He Contracted the Virus, Campaign Spokeswoman Argues: WATCH

Donald Trump can handle the coronavirus pandemic better than Joe Biden because he contracted the virus and Joe Biden didn’t, according to Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine.

Said Perrine on FOX News: “Firsthand experience is always going to change how someone relates to something that has been happening. The president has coronavirus right now. He is battling it head-on as toughly as only President Trump can. And listen, of course that will change the way that he speaks of it because it will be a first-hand experience. But that experience of not only coronavirus, but being President of the United States, that’s why you just see a different tone overall from him.”

“He has experience as Commander in Chief. He has experience as a businessman. He has experience now fighting the coronavirus as an individual,” Perrine added. “Those firsthand experiences, Joe Biden, he doesn’t have those.”