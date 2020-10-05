Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Brokeback Mountain, David Guetta, Paris, G-A-Y, Ryan Reynolds, Chloe Fineman: HOT LINKS

RUDY GIULIANI. Trump derangement syndrome is actually worse than COVID: “I think hatred is always worse than a physical illness. I mean, hatred is something that he eats at you, and you look at the New York Times suggesting you get off the ballot. I mean, that’s absolutely, totally absurd to suggest he’d get off the ballot. That can only come from a hatred that’s eating away at you. I actually feel sorry for these people. It’s ruining their characters and their personalities.”

GOING DARK. Regal Theaters to close 536 venues, lay off 45,000 workers amid COVID.

PARIS. Bars to shut as city goes on coronavirus high alert: “Bars, gyms and swimming pools will all be closed for two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the city’s police chief said. But restaurants will remain open if strict hygiene rules are in place. On Sunday France reported 12,565 cases of Covid-19.”

MARK MEADOWS. Photo of Trump’s Chief of Staff goes viral. “This photo tells at least 1,000 words about this weekend.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is seen rubbing his head as Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, gives an update on the president's condition as he is treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/8ErB6gupJ3 pic.twitter.com/UjTTSlhGUt October 4, 2020

CLAUDIA CONWAY. Kellyanne Conway’s daughter says she has COVID.

MELANIA TRUMP. The Christmas-hating First Lady is reportedly much more cognizant of the dangers of COVID than the rest of the family.

DAD. Amy Schumer’s son offers up a tear-inducing surprise.

DAVID GUETTA. Madonna wouldn’t work with me after she learned I was a Scorpio.

MONSTER. Netflix greenlights Ryan Murphy limited series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. “Monster chronicles the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.”

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN. Newfest plans table read with all-trans cast.

TEXAS. Trump supporter arrested after sucker-punching peaceful protesters: “A verbal argument erupted between the victim and supporters of President Donald Trump outside the Buc-ee’s store in the 2800 block of South I-35E, Denton police said. Jason Lata, 44, punched the victim in the face and left the store’s parking lot, police alleged. The victim suffered an abrasion below his right eyebrow and a broken tooth.”

Violent Trump supporter at a rally in Texas assaults a peaceful counter-protester pic.twitter.com/s950Q3kgTj — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 3, 2020

NO RATIONAL BASIS? UK’s G-A-Y nightclub sues Department of Health overturn 10 pm COVID curfew: “Amid mounting criticism of the curfew, G-A-Y, which runs the renowned Heaven club at the heart of London’s gay nightlife scene, wrote to the health secretary, Matt Hancock, advising him it was preparing to take legal action. Law firm Simpson Millar, acting for G-A-Y, questioned the logic behind the ‘arbitrary decision’ to impose a 10pm curfew, a restriction that has sent sales plunging and left many businesses fearing they won’t survive the winter.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Calum Winsor, Leo Cressant, Michael Yerger, Kit Butler, Chase Mattson and MORE.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Free Guy.

IMPRESSION OF THE DAY. Chloe Fineman as Drew Barrymore.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Eric Commette Evans.