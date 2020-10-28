Trump Campaign Press Sec’y on White House Claim of ‘Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic’: ‘I’m Not Going to Quibble Over Semantics’ — WATCH

Trump campaign Press Secretary Hogan Gidley was asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota about a White House Office of Science and Technology Policy news release which touted “ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC” as one of the president’s achievements over the past four years.

CNN reports: “‘Highlights include: ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC,’ the news release sent to reporters read. ‘From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.’ he news release comes as the country reports the largest number of daily cases seen to date. The seven-day average of daily new cases reached an all-time high of 68,767 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The previous record of 67,293 was set July 22.”

Asked about the claim, Gidley replied, “I’m not going to quibble over semantics.”

Asked if the COVID spike in Wisconsin and Pence traveling there on Wednesday give his pause, Gidley replied, “No, it doesn’t. The VP has the best doctors in the world around him … the American people have the right under the 1st amendment to peaceably assemble.”