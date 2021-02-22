Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Blast HBO Doc Exploring Sexual Abuse as ‘Hatchet Job Riddled with Falsehoods’

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn blasted a new HBO documentary, Allen v. Farrow, which delves into the film director’s alleged sexual abuse of Mia Farrow’s daughter Dylan.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “In the first episode of the four-part docuseries, which premiered on Sunday night, Dylan Farrow, the daughter to actress Mia Farrow, begins to speak in detail about the now-famous allegations of incest that she has leveled against Allen, who was Mia’s partner during Dylan’s young childhood. The first episode paints a picture of Allen grooming Dylan from a young age.”

Adds Deadline: “In Allen v. Farrow, the docu filmmakers take apart the Yale New Haven sexual abuse report which found Dylan’s molestation claims against Woody Allen incredulous. The documentary ignores key facts such as two of the adopted Farrow children had committed suicide, as well as Mia Farrow’s convicted child molester brother John Charles Viller-Farrow who spent 7 years in Maryland’s Jessup Correctional Institution. “

Said Dylan Farrow in the doc’s first episode: “I mean, I worshipped him. He was so funny and he made me feel so special. That’s where things get really, really complicated, because threaded throughout all of those good times, there was a lot more going on. Every time he showed up at the apartment, like a magnet, he would just come straight to me. Intense affection all the time. I was always in his clutches. He was always hunting me.”

Allen and Previn released a statement to the media: “These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”