Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon’s New Documentary Film Explores Growing Up Gay in a Conservative Christian Home: WATCH

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon has a new documentary film out later today that will chronicle his life growing up gay in a conservative Christian family.
“I’ve always been really interested in finding out the truth about who I am,” says Harmon in a teaser video for the film, titled The Mirror Will Take Us Home.
RELATED: American Idol’s Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon Sings Live to Christian Parents Who Shunned Him for Being Gay: WATCH
The film will premiere live 7:30pm ET at the link below.