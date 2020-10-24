Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Threaten to Sue Lincoln Project Over Times Square Billboards Slamming Trump Administration COVID Response

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are none too pleased with the professional agitators over at The Lincoln Project for a set of Times Square billboards criticizing the Trump Administration’s COVID-19 response. On Friday, the duo sent a cease and desist letter to the anti-Trump group demanding the “outrageous and shameful” signs be taken down or face legal action.

A legal response will be coming soon. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020

One sign features Ivanka Trump, in signature Goya Beans pose, next to text listing the death tally of New Yorkers and Americans killed by the virus. The other sign shows Jared next to enlarged text of his September quote disregarding NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 aid pleas, where he coldly said New Yorkers “are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

The Hill reports: “The Lincoln Project, as well as Democrats, have launched withering criticism at the White House over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as cases spike across the country. The group has risen to prominence by releasing rapid-fire ads highlighting the latest controversy stemming from the White House, often going viral online and drawing rebukes from the president.”

The letter was sent the same day that the U.S. set a new record in new coronavirus cases.

The guys over at The Lincoln Project appear undeterred.

To all the people who criticized our billboard in Times Square: https://t.co/TEOKQrPhKv — Keith Edwards 🏴‍☠️ (@keithedwards) October 23, 2020