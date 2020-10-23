Susan Collins, Debate Ratings, Armie Hammer, Tom of Finland, Miley Cyrus, Slovenia, Megyn Kelly: HOT LINKS

CHANGING MAINE. Will the political tides of 2020 wash away Sen. Susan Collins? “Twelve years after what Ms. Collins thought was the most difficult re-election of her career, she is facing eerily similar circumstances — but this time she’s in the fight of her political life. And it is what has changed since 2008 in Maine, the Republican Party and politics broadly that could end her career.”

DEBATE NIGHT: Fox News tops all networks as 55 million+ tune into final Trump-Biden debate.

‘HE PROBABLY TOLD EVERYONE I WAS A PSYCHO’. Actress Jennifer Lawrence recounts confronting Anderson Cooper for suggesting she faked her Oscar fall.

THANK YOU MEGYN! Trump thanks former Fox News host Megyn Kelly for saying he won last night’s debate “handily.”

POSTPONED. Dua Lipa pushes back her Future Nostalgia Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AWKWARD. Trump tries to get Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to trash “Sleepy Joe” Biden in phone call.

Trump: “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe?”



Israeli PM Netanyahu: "Uh … well … Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America." pic.twitter.com/LU02tEOXtK — The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020

PLASTIC HEARTS. Miley Cyrus shares details on her next album via heartfelt Instagram post.

OUTNUMBERED. Questions remain about Fox News host Melissa Francis who has been off the air for two weeks: “Francis had been working at Fox News without a contract for nearly a year. She had filed a gender-based pay discrimination claim against the company that has been in arbitration, according to one person familiar with the proceedings. The complaint said Francis was underpaid compared with her male colleagues. A Fox News representative would not comment on the matter, saying it was confidential.”

TROPICAL TORTURE. Actor Armie Hammer recounts his intense lockdown experience in the Cayman Islands. “We got stuck down there during quarantine. My dad lives out there with his new wife….The experience sucked so badly. The island itself handled the situation really efficiently, but they also handled it in a really intense way. It was a very draconian lockdown. They wouldn’t fly anywhere, or at least not to America. Everything was closed. I mean, everything – the gas stations, the grocery stores… Everyone just locked themselves in their house. If you’re out and they see you, you go to jail for a year. I am not kidding.”

TRUMP TRAIN. Slovenia’s prime minister Janez Janša tweets his endorsement for Donald Trump, saying Joe Biden would, if elected, “be one of the weakest presidents in history.”

VOTER INTIMIDATION. Pennsylvania’s attorney general warns the Trump campaign against surveilling and videotaping voters dropping off mail ballots at Philadelphia City Hall. “Our entire system of voting is built on your ballot being private and your choice to vote being a personal one.”

TOM OF FINLAND. The 10th Tom of Finland Emerging Artist Competition is underway. “In actively mentoring emerging artists, being guardians of culture, and providing safe environments that nurture growth and blossoming of a broader context of visual erotic arts, we honor Tom of Finland’s inspired generations of young Homosexuals,” said Durk Dehner, ToFF cofounder and president.

‘NO MORE GAYS’. Dallas gay bar Redfield’s Tavern facing backlash after allegations surface of anti-LGBTQ statements made by two of the restaurant’s owners.

SILVER LININGS. What’s got Steven Colbert feeling optimistic after last night’s debate? The fact that we’ll (hopefully) never have to watch Donald Trump debate ever again.

FRIDAY FLASH. Julio Honey