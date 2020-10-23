Susan Collins, Debate Ratings, Armie Hammer, Tom of Finland, Miley Cyrus, Slovenia, Megyn Kelly: HOT LINKS

Towleroad Gay News

CHANGING MAINE. Will the political tides of 2020 wash away Sen. Susan Collins? “Twelve years after what Ms. Collins thought was the most difficult re-election of her career, she is facing eerily similar circumstances — but this time she’s in the fight of her political life. And it is what has changed since 2008 in Maine, the Republican Party and politics broadly that could end her career.”

DEBATE NIGHT: Fox News tops all networks as 55 million+ tune into final Trump-Biden debate.

‘HE PROBABLY TOLD EVERYONE I WAS A PSYCHO’. Actress Jennifer Lawrence recounts confronting Anderson Cooper for suggesting she faked her Oscar fall.

THANK YOU MEGYN! Trump thanks former Fox News host Megyn Kelly for saying he won last night’s debate “handily.”

POSTPONED. Dua Lipa pushes back her Future Nostalgia Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AWKWARD. Trump tries to get Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to trash “Sleepy Joe” Biden in phone call.

PLASTIC HEARTS. Miley Cyrus shares details on her next album via heartfelt Instagram post.

If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC Pre Order in Bio. Photograph by: @therealmickrock

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

OUTNUMBERED. Questions remain about Fox News host Melissa Francis who has been off the air for two weeks: “Francis had been working at Fox News without a contract for nearly a year. She had filed a gender-based pay discrimination claim against the company that has been in arbitration, according to one person familiar with the proceedings. The complaint said Francis was underpaid compared with her male colleagues. A Fox News representative would not comment on the matter, saying it was confidential.”

Photo credit: British GQ

TROPICAL TORTURE. Actor Armie Hammer recounts his intense lockdown experience in the Cayman Islands. “We got stuck down there during quarantine. My dad lives out there with his new wife….The experience sucked so badly. The island itself handled the situation really efficiently, but they also handled it in a really intense way. It was a very draconian lockdown. They wouldn’t fly anywhere, or at least not to America. Everything was closed. I mean, everything – the gas stations, the grocery stores… Everyone just locked themselves in their house. If you’re out and they see you, you go to jail for a year. I am not kidding.”

TRUMP TRAIN. Slovenia’s prime minister Janez Janša tweets his endorsement for Donald Trump, saying Joe Biden would, if elected, “be one of the weakest presidents in history.”

VOTER INTIMIDATION. Pennsylvania’s attorney general warns the Trump campaign against surveilling and videotaping voters dropping off mail ballots at Philadelphia City Hall. “Our entire system of voting is built on your ballot being private and your choice to vote being a personal one.”

TOM OF FINLAND. The 10th Tom of Finland Emerging Artist Competition is underway. “In actively mentoring emerging artists, being guardians of culture, and providing safe environments that nurture growth and blossoming of a broader context of visual erotic arts, we honor Tom of Finland’s inspired generations of young Homosexuals,” said Durk Dehner, ToFF cofounder and president.

‘NO MORE GAYS’. Dallas gay bar Redfield’s Tavern facing backlash after allegations surface of anti-LGBTQ statements made by two of the restaurant’s owners.

SILVER LININGS. What’s got Steven Colbert feeling optimistic after last night’s debate? The fact that we’ll (hopefully) never have to watch Donald Trump debate ever again.

FRIDAY FLASH. Julio Honey

