Lou Dobbs Lashes Out at Lindsey Graham for Being Insufficiently Pro-Trump: ‘I Don’t Know Why Anyone’ Would Vote for Him — VIDEO

Lindsey’s bad week continues.

On Friday, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs lashed out at the senior senator from South Carolina, saying Graham needed to be “tuned out” by voters in the state.

Said Dobbs: “Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn, he has betrayed the American people and his oath of office, he’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again, stay tuned, Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

Lou Dobbs is telling South Carolina residents not to vote for Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/vQ67BZZN6P — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 23, 2020

The Wrap adds: “The anti-Graham rant happened while Dobbs was complaining about one of the big pet issues among the right: the evidence-free accusations that recent efforts by Twitter and Facebook to limit the spread of misinformation and dangerous conspiracy theories somehow amounts to censorship of Republicans. GOP senators have been threatening to subpoena Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, but on Friday Graham told reporters that they are close to a deal in which the two would voluntarily testify in early November, after the 2020 election has ended.”

MSNBC even did a segment on the surprising Dobbs diatribe.