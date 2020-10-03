Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Signs Ban on Harmful Gay ‘Conversion Therapy’

The practice of so-called gay conversion therapy on minors is now illegal in Louisville, Kentucky after Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance into law.

The Courier-Journal reports: “The Louisville Metro Council passed the ordinance in mid-September. The ordinance passed committee unanimously the week prior and passed Metro Council 24 to 1. The lone “no” vote was Councilman Stuart Benson, who said he didn’t think the matter was in the council’s lane.”

Said Fischer: “Our LGBTQ kids, they don’t need to be converted or repaired. They need to be loved, supported, and accepted for who they are.”