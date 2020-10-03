NYC TikToker Punched in Face by Homophobic Assailant: WATCH

The NYPD are seeking any information on a suspect who punched a man who was filming a TikTok video. The assailant used homophobic slurs during the attack and law enforcement is treating the incident as a hate crime.

NBC New York reports: “A video of the incident shows the 24-year-old victim on Broad Street in the Financial District late Saturday, police said. The suspect, seen wearing a white shirt, was seen on camera saying the homophobic slurs to the victim who was standing next to a woman. The suspect then hit the victim in the face, causing the victim to turn away. The woman in the video then tried to put herself between the attack and the victim but the suspect punched the victim again in the back of his head, video shows.”

The assault was captured on surveillance video which was released in hopes of identifying the attacker, who left his victim with a bloody nose and cut lip.