Broadway diva Patti Lupone delivered a damning zinger Monday night after Donald Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center to display his strength and bravado from the balcony of the White House.

Said LuPone, famous for her balcony scene as Eva Peron in the original production of Evita: “I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd.”

Twitter users immediately anointed Trump “COVITA”.