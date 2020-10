In an interview on FOX News Monday night, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called newly sworn-in SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett a “political asset” for Republicans ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Here’s Mitch McConnell on Fox News saying he thinks Amy Coney Barrett will be a “political asset” for Republican candidates pic.twitter.com/3f2mCZYpZX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2020

