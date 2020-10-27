Trump Lies to Voters: Most States Let You Change Your Vote from Biden to Me – ‘Go Do It!’

In a Tuesday morning tweet, desperate Donald Trump told voters who have already voted that they can change their vote from Biden to him.

Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Trump advised his followers after watching a FOX & Friends segment, the Washington Post reports, but it’s false: “While a handful of states allow voters to make such changes, the majority do not. That tweet was among others on an array of subjects, including the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court and Trump’s unfounded contention that the media will curtail coverage of the coronavirus pandemic after Election Day.”