Seinfeld’s ‘Newman’ Blasts Trump’s Destruction of the US Postal Service, Pushes Mail-In Voting in Brilliant New Ad: WATCH

Seinfeld‘s Wayne Knight stars as his character Newman in a hilarious new ad from PACRONYM, a Democratic super PAC, which takes aim at the Trump administration’s attempts to debilitate the U.S. Postal Service and encourages mail-in voting. The ad was written by Seinfeld writer David Mandel.

Said Knight to EW: “It’s been my studious attempt to let Newman die. I’ve been so associated with the character that it became somewhat of a lodestone in my mind.”

Knight said that Trump’s attacks on the postal service prompted his return, after Mandel approached him about the ad: “If we could capture the voice, if we get it funny, and we could get the message out, I felt like it would be disseminated in a way that would reach people, and that was what was important.”