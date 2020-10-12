Towleroad Gay News

Nico Tortorella: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Anything More Masculine Than Bottoming’

Walking Dead: World Beyond actor Nico Tortorella, who has identified themselves as sexually fluid and gender fluid, offered their thoughts on same-sex male relations in a new interview with the UK’s Attitude magazine.

who cares anymore. if unprecedented levels of misery and inhumanity are what we’re seemingly used to, why not counterbalance this life with unprecedented levels of otherness, queerness, expression, love, joy, spit?

Said Tortorella of bottoming stigma: “I think that’s just a problem with the a**hole in general, and deeming certain body parts as dirty or filthy. I think that is a deep-rooted issue with the body in general, whether you’re male-bodied or female-bodied.”

“But I think specifically for men to be put in this ‘sub-position’ is not masculine, when anyone who’s bottomed ever knows you need to man the f**k up to get the job done,” added Tortorella. “So I don’t think there’s anything more masculine than bottoming, let’s be honest.”

