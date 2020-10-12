Nico Tortorella: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Anything More Masculine Than Bottoming’

Walking Dead: World Beyond actor Nico Tortorella, who has identified themselves as sexually fluid and gender fluid, offered their thoughts on same-sex male relations in a new interview with the UK’s Attitude magazine.

Said Tortorella of bottoming stigma: “I think that’s just a problem with the a**hole in general, and deeming certain body parts as dirty or filthy. I think that is a deep-rooted issue with the body in general, whether you’re male-bodied or female-bodied.”

“But I think specifically for men to be put in this ‘sub-position’ is not masculine, when anyone who’s bottomed ever knows you need to man the f**k up to get the job done,” added Tortorella. “So I don’t think there’s anything more masculine than bottoming, let’s be honest.”