Wife of Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor Films Woman Calling Her the N-Word at Grocery Store: WATCH

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, filmed a woman calling her the N-word at the grocery store.

finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead. — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) October 11, 2020

Tweeted Fetterman: “I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”

NBC News reports: “Fetterman is a Brazilian immigrant who was formerly undocumented. In the short video she posted of part of the incident, an unidentified woman is seen pulling down her mask in a parking lot and calling Fetterman the n-word. Fetterman recorded the moment from inside her car, but said the attack began inside the store after the woman recognized her.”

Fetterman told the Washington Post: “She said, ‘There’s that n-word that Fetterman married. You don’t belong here. No one wants you here. You don’t belong here. The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience…that was really scary.”