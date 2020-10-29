Pete Buttigieg Expertly Shuts Down MAGA Heckler at Florida Biden Rally: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg was stumping for Biden at a Tampa, Florida rally on Wednesday when he was interrupted by a MAGA heckler who ran in front of his podium and began yelling “Trump 2020. Say no to Sleepy Joe Biden!”
Said Buttigieg as he was interrupted: “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who will serve him just as enthusiastically as he will serve us? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who cares just as much about protecting the lives of those that protest us as those who stand at our side?”
When the heckler continued, Buttigieg told the crowd, “Don’t worry about it. We’re bigger than him.”
The heckler continued.
“Okay dude, but can I finish my remarks?” Buttigieg asked. “Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say?”
“Do you denounce white supremacy?” Buttigieg asked the heckler, who apparently answered in the affirmative.
“Good!” Buttigieg yelled. “Then we AGREED on something. That’s a beginning point. See if you can get your president to do the same thing.”