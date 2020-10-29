Pete Buttigieg Expertly Shuts Down MAGA Heckler at Florida Biden Rally: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg was stumping for Biden at a Tampa, Florida rally on Wednesday when he was interrupted by a MAGA heckler who ran in front of his podium and began yelling “Trump 2020. Say no to Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Said Buttigieg as he was interrupted: “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who will serve him just as enthusiastically as he will serve us? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who cares just as much about protecting the lives of those that protest us as those who stand at our side?”

HAPPENING NOW// Just at Pete Buttigieg began his speech at Williams Park in Tampa, this man started yelling in front of him in support of President Trump ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/v3oBPBfr8X October 28, 2020

When the heckler continued, Buttigieg told the crowd, “Don’t worry about it. We’re bigger than him.”

The heckler continued.

“Okay dude, but can I finish my remarks?” Buttigieg asked. “Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say?”

“Do you denounce white supremacy?” Buttigieg asked the heckler, who apparently answered in the affirmative.

“Good!” Buttigieg yelled. “Then we AGREED on something. That’s a beginning point. See if you can get your president to do the same thing.”

