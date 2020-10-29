Two Men Shot to Death Outside Puerto Vallarta Gay Bar ‘Paco’s Ranch’

Two men were shot to death early on Tuesday outside one of Puerto Vallarta’s largest gay bars in the city’s Zona Romantica.

Vallarta Daily reports that a dispute inside the bar prompted two people to begin fighting outside. According to reports, one man left the scene, returning with a gun, and shot two people.

PVDN reports: “The alleged murderer’s identity and whereabouts are unknown. Of the victims, it was only known that they were 2 men between 30 and 40 years of age. No other information has been released. Paco’s Ranch was hosting an HIV Fundraiser without following government guidelines, and assuming some attendees would be HIV positive, could be at higher risk for COVID-19. The bar did not have social distancing or a mask policy for attendees at a time where two hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are saturated and cases have increased by 25% in the past week in the city.”

Two local news reports (Spanish):