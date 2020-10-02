Putin Telegrams COVID-Stricken Trump: ‘I am Certain That Your Inherent Vitality … Will Help You Cope With This Dangerous Virus’

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Donald Trump well wishes after hearing the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Said Putin in a telegram to the U.S. president: “I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus.

CNN reports: “Over months of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has kept to a busy schedule, packed with campaign rallies and public events. The contrast with Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be more stark: The authoritarian leader Trump admires so much is living in a bubble. For most of the pandemic, Putin has been following a strict work-from-home regimen, running the affairs of state largely by videoconference. And the Kremlin has taken extreme measures to guard the health of the man who has run Russia for two decades.”