Biden to Get Urgent COVID Tests Friday After President Tests Positive

Joe Biden will be tested for COVID-19 Friday morning, according to CNN: “Earlier this week, President Trump and Biden shared the debate stage during the first presidential debate. The candidates did not shake hands with each other and did not shake hands with the moderator. Biden nor Trump wore masks on stage.”

Jill Biden will also be tested.

Biden sent well wishes to Trump on Friday morning.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

All who attended the debate, including the Trump family who sat in the front row without masks, are set to be tested according to the Commission on Presidential Debates

The pool reporter at the debate filed this note at the time: pic.twitter.com/whWoXRTrRV — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 2, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence have tested negative.